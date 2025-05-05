Kane Secures First Major Title Win

Share

No longer the nearly man, Harry Kane has finally won his first major team trophy after Bayern Munich were crowned Bundesliga champions for a 33rd time.

The lack of silverware is something that has dogged Kane for years. The Englishman has lost six finals, twice with England in UEFA European Championships (2021 and 2024) and three times with Tottenham Hotspur: once in the UEFA Champions League and twice in the Carabao Cup.

Even last season with serial winners Bayern, Kane finished trophyless as the Rekordmeister lost the Supercup to Leipzig in his first game for the club and fell short in the Champions League and DFB Cup, before finishing third in the Bundeslig.

