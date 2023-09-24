Kane Scores Hattrick As Bayern Thrash Bochum

England captain Harry Kane scored a hat-trick and assisted twice as Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten start to the Bundesliga season.

Kane reacted quickly to smash home a loose ball in the Bochum box in the first half before converting a penalty after the break.

He secured the match ball by turning home a pass from Noussair Mazraoui in the 88th minute. Kane delivered precise passes to set up Leroy Sane and teenager Mathys Tel.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Matthijs de Ligt also scored for the Bavarians. Kane, whose goal on Wednesday helped Bayern to a 4-3 Champions League victory over Manchester United, has netted seven in his first five Bundesliga matches.

The haul on Saturday was his first domestic league hat-trick since December 2017, when he scored consecutive trebles for Tottenham against Burnley and Southampton.

Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern now have four wins and one draw af- ter their opening five games and top the table with 13 points.