Kane Scores as Bayern, Leverkusen Both Win

Harry Kane scored his 24th Bundesliga goal to help Bayern Munich beat Borussia Monchengladbach and keep pace with leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Kane headed Bayern in front in the 70th minute after Aleksandar Pavlovic had cancelled out Nico Elvedi’s opener for Gladbach.

Matthijs de Ligt added a third for the German champions who remained two points behind Leverkusen. Two goals from Nathan Tella helped Xabi Alonso’s side beat Darmstadt 2-0. Already the record holder for taking the fewest Bundesliga matches – just 14 – to reach 20 goals, England captain Kane continues to eclipse expectations in Germany.

Kane’s headed finish after a poor clearance from Gladbach keeper Moritz Nicolas helped the 30-year- old equal the record for the most goals after 20 matches of a Bundesliga season – his total of 24 bringing him level with two former Bayern strikers – Gerd Muller in 1969-70 and Robert Lewandowski in 2020- 21. Although winning the first major trophy of his career will be Kane’s primary objective this campaign, he is still on course to break several long-standing individual records.

Kane is six strikes away from matching Uwe Seeler’s record for the most goals in a debut Bundesliga season – 30 for Hamburg in 1963-64. He is 15 goals from matching the all-time top English scorer in the Bundesliga – Tony Woodcock scoring 39 times for Cologne in two spells between 1979 and 1988. It is also not entirely out of the question that Kane betters Erling Haaland’s record for fewest matches to reach 50 Bundesliga goals – which he did in 50 games – this term.