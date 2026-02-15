Kane Reaches 500 Career Goals As Bayern Extend Lead

Harry Kane scored twice to reach 500 career goals as Bayern Munich moved back six points clear at the top of the Bundesliga with victory at Werder Bremen.

The England captain converted his ninth penalty of the season in the 22nd minute after the video assistant referee (VAR) ruled Werder midfielder Senne Lynen had fouled teenager Lennart Karl in the box.

Kane, 32, doubled Bayern’s lead three minutes later with a well-struck effort from the edge of the box which went in off the post.

His second strike brought up the milestone of 500 senior career goals in 743 games for both club and country, with 100 of those being penalties.

Kane now has 41 goals for the Munich side this season, including 26 in the league, where they again pushed further clear of Borussia Dortmund, who beat Mainz 4-0 on Friday night.