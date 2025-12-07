Kane Nets Hattrick As Bayern Thrash Stuttgart

Harry Kane scored a hattrick from off the bench as Bayern Munich thrashed 10-man Stuttgart. The England forward was on the pitch for just 27 minutes before he fired in his third hat-trick of the Bundesliga season.

It takes the striker’s tally to 28 goals in all competitions after just 22 games played. Konrad Laimer opened the scoring inside 10 minutes when he brilliantly flicked a Michael Olise cross beyond Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

The hosts responded well and had the ball in the back of the net just before the break through Nikolas Nartey but his header was ruled out for offside.

With the lead slender, Bayern manager Vincent Kompany opted for a triple change on the hour mark which included top scorer Kane.

And it took just five minutes for it to pay off with the England captain firing a brilliant strike into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Fellow substitute Josip Stanisic made it three before Kane scored his second and Bayern’s fourth from the spot after defender Lorenz Assignon was shown a straight red card for a deliberate handball.

The 32-year-old completed his hattrick in the 87th minute when he got in front of his marker to poke home Olise’s cross from close range.