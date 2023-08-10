Kane Likely To Stay Back At Tottenham This Season

This is despite the news that Tottenham have accepted an €100 million plus bid from Bayern Munich for the England captain, subsequently leaving the final decision down to Kane himself as to whether he makes the move to the Bundesliga champions or not.

Although the situation is still ongoing and now final decision has been made, the 30-year-old was previously wanted the situation surrounding his future to be resolved prior to Spurs’ opening Premier League fixture against Brentford this Sunday. But reports claimed that he was leaning towards staying at his boyhood side should the deal not be completed before this match.

Furthermore, the striker has been understood to be enjoying life at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under new head coach, Ange Postecoglou, and has been leaning towards staying at his boyhood side. However, this was said to be the case prior to Bayern’s bid being accepted, and his current stance on the situation is not yet known.

Kane To Bayern A Perfect Fit?

Kane, Havertz Named Real Madrid Target Strikers The Lilywhites are keen on signing their club-record goal scorer on a new contract, but, with talks currently not progressing on new terms and his current deal set to expire in June 2024, they have been considering sanctioning the Englishman’s sale- as they are reluctant not to let him depart on a free transfer next summer.

The Bavarian’s long-standing interest in Kane comes following his impressive performances throughout last season, where he scored 32 goals and provided five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions- however, this was only enough to secure The Lilywhites an eighth place finish in the Premier League table- their worst since the 2008/09 season.