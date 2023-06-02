Kane, Havertz Named Real Madrid Target Strikers

Real Madrid on Thursday have outlined their plans for the summer and the arrival of a new forward is now the club’s main priority.
This’s according to Marca, who claims President Florentino Pérez sat down with Chief Executive, José Ángel Sánchez and head coach, Carlo Ancelotti in a meeting to outline plans for the transfer window.
Madrid are widely expected to spend big money on Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham but the report claims another priority, namely a centre-forward, emerged during talks regardless of whether or not Karim Benzema stays at the club.
Marca said Kai Havertz is on Real Madrid’s shortlist, though Chelsea would be reluctant to sell the German, Harry Kane is named as the “most valued option” as he enters the final year of his contract at Tottenham.
As also name Kane as “Ancelotti’s favourite number nine” if Benzema, who is about to be out of contract, is to depart for Saudi Arabia.
They claim Tottenham have told Real Madrid it would take at least €100m to sign the striker.
Kane is the Premier League’s second all-time top scorer with 213 goals and needs just 48 more to break Alan Shearer’s long-standing record.
However, Tottenham have no European football next season and is said to be reluctant to sell the striker to a Premier League rival, which could open the door for a move to Madrid.