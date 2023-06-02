Kane, Havertz Named Real Madrid Target Strikers

Real Madrid on Thursday have outlined their plans for the summer and the arrival of a new forward is now the club’s main priority.

This’s according to Marca, who claims President Florentino Pérez sat down with Chief Executive, José Ángel Sánchez and head coach, Carlo Ancelotti in a meeting to outline plans for the transfer window.

Madrid are widely expected to spend big money on Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham but the report claims another priority, namely a centre-forward, emerged during talks regardless of whether or not Karim Benzema stays at the club.