Kane Finally Make A Definitive Decision Concerning His Tottenham Future

There are strong indications that the Harry Kane saga at Tottenham would soon be sorted out in one way or the other after it was reported that the Spurs record scorer has made a definitive decision on his career in north London.
All summer long there has been speculation as to whether the striker will stay at White Hart Lane or be allowed to leave the club.
Chairman, Daniel Levy has always found himself between a rock and a hard place as far as his talisman is concerned, principally because of how he forced Kane to stay when it appeared he wanted to move to Manchester City.
Man United was credited with a serious interest in the player earlier in the summer but seemingly quickly withdrew after it became clear that Levy wouldn’t sell to a Premier League rival.
It’s unclear if that stance extended to teams outside of the English top-flight, but over the past few weeks Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, have become increasingly confident that they can get their man.