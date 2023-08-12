Kane Completes Blockbuster Bayern Munich Move

Bayern Munich have finally completed the signing of England captain, Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.
In one of the summer’s most drawn out transfer sagas, the German champions have finally gotten their man in a deal worth a reported £100 million which could potentially rise to £120m if bonuses are met.
In a statement issued on the Bayern website, Kane said: “Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level.”
“This club is defined by its winning mentality – it feels very good to be here.”
Kane has signed a four-year contract at the Allianz Stadium and will wear the No. 9 jersey.
With the deal completed before Saturday’s 3pm deadline, Kane could make his debut for Bayern later in their DFB Supercup clash with RB Leipzig.
However it seems more likely that the England international will make his bow in next Friday’s Bundesliga opener with Werder Bremen.