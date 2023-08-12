Kane Completes Blockbuster Bayern Munich Move

Bayern Munich have finally completed the signing of England captain, Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

In one of the summer’s most drawn out transfer sagas, the German champions have finally gotten their man in a deal worth a reported £100 million which could potentially rise to £120m if bonuses are met.

In a statement issued on the Bayern website, Kane said: “Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level.”