Kane Breaks Bundesliga’s Goals Record In Bayern Win

England captain Harry Kane continued his impressive goalscoring form with a double against Heidenheim as Bayern Munich moved top of the Bundesliga.

Kane netted two goals in the first half to take his tally to 17 for the season. Having scored a hat-trick in each of his previous two Bundesliga matches, Kane has set a new league record for the most goals scored after 11 games.

He overtakes Robert Lewandowski’s tally of 16 from 11 matches in 2019, while Bayern sit top of the table by a point. They lead second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, who would reclaim top spot with victory on Sunday when they host Union Berlin at 14:30 GMT.

Former Manchester City winger Leroy Sane provided both assists for Kane, finding him inside the box for the opener as the striker spun and fired the ball into the top corner.