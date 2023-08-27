Kane Brace On Home Debut, Breeze Bayern Past Augsburg

A brace from Harry Kane helped Bayern win their second consecutive game of the Bundesliga season as they easily defeated their Bavarian rivals Augsburg at home.

After pushing for the opener for more than 30 minutes, Bayern needed a stroke of luck to grab the lead.

After a superb save from Finn Dahmen on a Leroy Sané shot, the parried ball deflected off of an Augsburg defender and trickled over the line.

It quickly went from bad to worse for Augsburg when Niklas Dorsch appeared to block a shot with his hand, forcing the referee to award Bayern a penalty. The spot-kick was taken with aplomb by Harry Kane, who fired Bayern two ahead.