Kane Brace On Home Debut, Breeze Bayern Past Augsburg

A brace from Harry Kane helped Bayern win their second consecutive game of the Bundesliga season as they easily defeated their Bavarian rivals Augsburg at home.
Augsburg: 1
After pushing for the opener for more than 30 minutes, Bayern needed a stroke of luck to grab the lead.
After a superb save from Finn Dahmen on a Leroy Sané shot, the parried ball deflected off of an Augsburg defender and trickled over the line.
It quickly went from bad to worse for Augsburg when Niklas Dorsch appeared to block a shot with his hand, forcing the referee to award Bayern a penalty. The spot-kick was taken with aplomb by Harry Kane, who fired Bayern two ahead.
Kane secured his brace after the break after a superb ball played the striker in behind allowing Kane to stab his effort past the onrushing keeper to put Bayern three ahead and all but drive the final nail into Augsburg’s coffin.
The visitors managed to snatch a late consolation goal through Dion Drena Beljo, but it would make no difference to the result as Bayern saw out the final five minutes to collect their second win of the campaign.