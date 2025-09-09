Kanayo Tackles Nollywood Over Prioritizing Beauty In Film Making

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has criticised the Nigerian Movie Industry for the alleged trend of choosing a face that sells over raw talent.

Highlighting the growing trend in YouTube productions in an Instagram post on Monday, the actor noted that his new decision is to focus on discovering and working with talented, unpopular actors

He said, “I have decided to take my destiny in my own hands as it pertains to my platform on YouTube.”

“Movie making is not about having a fine face, it’s about being a good actor, a good performer. So, with or without a fine face, that’s what I’ve decided to do. If you don’t like it, well, that’s quite unfortunate.”

The veteran recalled the early days in Nollywood, when sponsors and promoters blacklisted talented actors because they were deemed not attractive enough for business.

He, however, urged unpopular actors to collaborate with him through his YouTube channel.

He added, “There was an incident many years ago when we were trying to bring up this Nollywood business, about 25 years ago. Some sponsors woke up and started branding actors: ‘this one is not a good one, this one does not sell films.’

“They killed the careers of those guys. I can mention names, but for the sanctity of this broadcast, I won’t.”

“Such a thing is beginning to rear its ugly head again. The acclaimed YouTube faces are beginning to bring up the same thing, killing talents in the industry.”

Kanayo criticised the recycling of the same popular faces in Nollywood films, stressing that it may become a problem for the production of good content

“Some of these guys will tell you they are not free from September 2025 till August 2026.’ How then do we sustain the content you watch? How do we create magic?

“How do we encourage new actors to come into the business? I don’t want any producer to call me for a job because I’m a selling face on any platform. Call me because I can deliver.

“If you’re a new face, come on, let’s do magic on Kanayo O. Kanayo TV on YouTube. Let’s create stories with people who can deliver, who can act,” he urged.

Kanayo O. Kanayo is one of Nigeria’s most talented veteran actors. He is known for his mind-blowing role in the 1992 classic, Living in Bondage.