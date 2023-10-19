Kanayo Replies VeryDarkman, Reno Omokri Over Mr Ibu Viral Video

New Telegraph had earlier reported that in a shared video, Mr Ibu had called on Nigerians to support him as regards his health condition while in a hospital bed, which has garnered reactions and pity from many.

Reacting to the video, Reno Omokri slammed the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for not doing anything for a strong supporter of Obidients movement, while he VeryDarkMan described the video as “Embarrasing”.

Omokri, however, called on Obi to help him since Mr Ibu had campaigned for him in the 2023 general election.

Replying the duo, Kanayo O. Kanayo criticized them both severely as he emphasizes that everyone has the right to seek public help when they can no longer support themselves.

He stressed that nobody in this world has enough of anything and while one is helping, they shouldn’t be critical of those who have not helped.

He warned VeryDarkman not to mention his colleagues’ names as he doesn’t have any comparable value with them.

He also warned Reno Omokri not to use the condition of his colleague, Mr Ibu to chase clout or his condition to stay relevant.

watch him speak below: