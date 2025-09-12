Kanayo O. Kanayo: Youtube Casting Trend Threatening The Future Of Nigerian Cinema

Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has voiced his concerns over what he describes as a dangerous trend threatening the future of Nigerian cinema. Speaking on the direction of his YouTube channel, the screen legend emphasised his commitment to storytelling and the craft of acting over the growing obsession with “fine faces” and popular names.

“I have decided to take my destiny into my own hands as it pertains to my channel on YouTube. I have decided to tell a good story. It doesn’t have to be with a fine face.

Moviemaking is not about being a fine face. It’s about being a good actor, a good performer. If you don’t like it, that’s unfortunate,” Kanayo declared.

The actor, widely respected for his decades-long contributions to Nollywood, drew parallels to an earlier era in the industry where sponsors sidelined gifted performers for not being commercially appealing.

According to him, that same mindset is resurfacing in the current YouTube boom, where a select group of “acclaimed YouTube faces” dominate casting choices at the expense of emerging talent.

“What happened years ago, where some sponsors killed the career of talented actors whom they believed could not sell films, is beginning to rear its ugly head,” he explained. “The acclaimed YouTube faces are beginning to bring up the same thing: killing the talents in the industry.

Some of these guys will tell you they are not free from September 2025 till August 2026. How do we sustain the content of what you watch? How then do we create magic? How do we create stories or encourage new actors to come into the business if it’s only the self-acclaimed faces on YouTube? It’s not good for the industry.”

Kanayo’s remarks strike at the heart of Nollywood’s ongoing evolution. While YouTube has provided filmmakers with unprecedented access to global audiences and new revenue streams, critics argue that the platform is quickly developing its own star system, one that risks sidelining craft in favour of familiarity and popularity. For Kanayo, the solution lies in returning to the basics: storytelling, performance, and giving new actors opportunities to shine.

His channel, he asserts, will focus on “good stories” and performers capable of carrying them, rather than chasing the most bankable faces. As Nollywood continues to expand across streaming platforms and digital spaces, Kanayo’s warning is a reminder of the delicate balance between commerce and creativity. The industry, he suggests, cannot afford to repeat mistakes of the past at the cost of its future.