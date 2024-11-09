Kanayo O Kanayo Unfollows Yul Edochie After Public Insults

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Kanayo O Kanayo has unfollowed his colleague, Yul Edochie on social media over public insult.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Yul had publicly insulted Kanayo following a recent interview he had with his elder brother, Linc Edochie on his podcast.

During the interview, Kanayo being the host, questioned Linc about Yul’s controversial marriage to Judy Austin.

In response to the question, Linc advised Yul to take his marriage off social media.

READ ALSO:

Reacting to the interview, Yul in a viral post on his Instagram page berated Linc and addressed Kanayo as ‘Stupid’.

Following Yul’s disrespectful comments, netizens flooded Kanayo’s Instagram page to alert him of the insults.

Reacting to Yul’s post, Kanayo quietly unfollowed him on Instagram.

A check on his page on Saturday shows Yul’s name missing from his following list.

Share

Please follow and like us: