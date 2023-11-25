Kanayo O Kanayo Stars In Showmax’s Latest Original Limited Series, Agu

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, is taking the lead in Showmax latest Nigerian Original limited series, Agu, premier- ing December 14, 2023. Agu is a six-part legal drama that stars multiple Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) winner and Nollywood legend Kanayo O Kanayo.

The series follows the lives of three key characters – Etim (Kanayo O. Kanayo), Pius (Nonso Odogwu) and Victoria (Ruby Okezie) – as they find themselves entangled in a court case for the murder of Jonathan, a close friend of Pius. Agu starred other brilliant cast that includes Tina Mba, Ireti Doyle, Mofe Duncan, Linda Ejiofor, Ego Nwosu, Vine Olugu and ex-Big Brother Titans House- mate, Miracle Op amongst others.

Lead actor Kanayo O Kanayo expressed his excitement: “I’m thrilled to be part of this project, not just as an actor, but as a lawyer bringing life to the legal aspect of the story. Throughout my career, I’ve been part of many great films, and Agu truly stands out. It’s a series that viewers should eagerly anticipate,” Kanayo says.

“In Agu, Nigerians will see themselves in the characters, and can relate with the importance of family bonds and the pursuit of justice in their day-to-day lives,” he added. The Showmax Nigeria Original is directed by Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AM- VCA) winner, Anis Halloway (Unmarried, Truth, Hustle).

“Agu is a story that touches on family, justice, and betrayal, all set against the backdrop of the Igbo culture. It’s a compelling limited drama series that resonates with every Nigerian, and the cast has done an incredible job of breathing life into this story. We are certain the audience will enjoy and appreciate this series,” says Halloway