Kanayo O Kanayo Speaks On Movie Roles Involving Coffin

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has opened up on why he doesn’t sanctify himself especially when playing roles that involve going into a coffin.

According to Kanayo, he is unbothered about unforeseen spiritual forces, especially when playing movie roles that involve going into a coffin because God gave him the talent, and he plays the role without any sentiment.

The thespian actor who is popularly known for his ritual roles, made this known in a recent interview with Eastern Eye TV.

He said, “God gave me a talent. When I’m playing a role in a movie that involves going into a coffin. I do not sanctify myself or start binding unseen forces. I just play my role and get out. #KOKisOK.”