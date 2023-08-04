Kanayo O Kanayo Reacts To Alex Ekubo’s Comment Amid Sacrifice Gesture (Video)

Veteran Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popularly known as Kanyo O Kanyo has reacted to the viral video of his old movies that has been buzzing the social media.

In the viral video, the renowned actor could be seen in the middle of ritual related scenes as social media users make jest of the scene amid is recent revelation about his faith.

New Telegraph recalls that in his recent interview with media personality, Chude Jideonwo, the movie star specifically clarified that the only spiritual power he believes in is that of Jesus Christ while speaking on the roles he mostly played in the Nigerian movie industry.

He made it clear that he has never involved himself in any ritual sacrifice.

However, despite his clarification of not being into any secrete cult or ritual sacrifice, many have chosen to be playfully keen on his ritualistic style, including his junior colleague, Alex Ekubo, who also playfully shared the video on his page, teasing Kanayo O. Kanayo by telling him that he would have several explanations to make.

However, in response to Alex’s playful jesters, Kanayo O. Kanayo responded by posting the same video on his Instagram page, accompanied by a thoughtful message, where he emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication in achieving success, accomplishment, and good life.

He wrote: “There is no shortcut to success/ accomplishment /good life. You gotta work for it. YOU MUST MAKE A SACRIFICE………nnanyi sacrifice say so I have sacrificed today for my tomorrow. @alexxekubo”.

Watch the video below: