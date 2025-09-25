Veteran Nollywood actor Kanayo O. Kanayo, has melted the hearts of fans on social media after paying a surprise visit to his son in the United States (US).

The respected actor, who is known for his legendary roles in Nigerian movies, travelled from Nigeria to Maryland to see his son, who works as a pharmacy technician at a CVS store.

The emotional moment was captured as Kanayo unexpectedly walked into the store, leaving his son stunned and overjoyed.

The reunion marked their first time seeing each other in a year, making the surprise even more touching.

Kanayo O. Kanayo’s gesture has since sparked admiration and excitement among fans, who praised him for showing deep love and commitment to family despite his busy career in Nollywood.

The actor, often celebrated for his iconic movie roles and contributions to the Nigerian film industry, continues to inspire audiences.