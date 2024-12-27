Kanayo O. Kanayo Gives Reason For Ladies To Be Unmarried At 30

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has explained why many women are unmarried in their 30s.

According to him, the choices they made when they were younger were responsible for their singleness.

Speaking in a recent interview with News Central, the movie icon stated that most women who are unmarried in their 30s spent their 20s dating married older men while rejecting young prospective husbands.

Kanayo said, “Some girls will be in the university at 18, 19, 20, and they start dating a very rich guy, sometimes, very old too.

“Then what you see along the line is that because the guy is very rich and probably married, she refuses the advances of other younger people because the guy has either gotten her a car or a house. So to her, she’s operating on a very high level.

“From 22, she goes on to 24 and maybe even if she quarrels with this guy, she gets the next guy. And before you know it, she turns 25, 26 unmarried because she refuses the advances of younger prospective husbands.

“She gets into 29, 30, and by that time she had left the university and men are no longer finding her that attractive.

“So she gets into 31, husband is not coming. And what do you have? At 23, she’s a flex. At 28, she becomes a prayer point.

“After 33, she’s declared a state of emergency. Because husbands will not come at that level of 33 years.

“Some of them get to 35 unmarried. And they still think that they are having fun. They are not having fun. They are now in a state of emergency praying that God brings anyone.”

