Kanayo Laments Over Number Of Police, Military Checkpoints On S’East Roads

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has expressed displeasure about the high number of police and military checkpoints on South East roads.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Kanayo revealed that he travelled through the Lagos-Ibadan express road and did not see any military or police checkpoints, unlike the South East roads.

According to Kanayo, commuters cannot travel within 200 meters in the Southeast and not experience military or police checkpoints harassing and humiliating them.

The movie star further questioned if the high number of checkpoints stems from hatred or dislike for indigenes of the South East.

He said, “I left the Felele Olorunshogo area of Ibadan this morning at about 7.15 and this is exactly 8.15 and I am in Lagos. I found out one thing. Over a distance of 80 kilometres, I didn’t see one checkpoint, one police checkpoint or an Army checkpoint.

“Have you ever plied the Onitsha/Enugu express road? Did you ever count the number of police checkpoints or military checkpoints on Enugu-Onitsha Road?

“Why is the South East militarized and policed that you cannot go for more than 200 meters without a police checkpoint? I need to ask this question because the delay in journeys and humiliation people go through needs to be pointed out. The number of police checkpoints, and collection points?

“They humiliate our people so badly that most times people in the vehicle are asked to come down and hands up. Is this hatred? Is this dislike? This is not good. Is the South East still part of Nigeria?”

