Kanayo Defends Davido’s Comment On Nigerian Economy

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has thrown his weight behind popular Nigerian singer, Davido, following his controversial remarks on Nigeria’s economy.

New Telegraph recalls that during a recent interview on ‘The Big Homies House’ podcast in the US, Davido highlighted Nigeria’s challenges, saying, “It is not cool back home and that the economy is in shambles.”

Davido made this remark while advising Black Americans against relocating to Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

His remark has, however, garnered a lot of backlash and criticism from netizens and political gladiators across the country with many demanding an apology from him.

Reacting to the criticism, Kanayo took to his Instagram page to defend the singer’s right to free speech, saying Davido made these comments to speak for the poor Nigerians amid the country’s economic hardship.

Kanayo said; “@davido spoke his mind, isn’t it not? Respect his views too. The Adelek’s can feed for life but it will be unholy if they assume all is ok because they are OK.

“Make una leave Davido alone over the comment he made. It is freedom of speech and he made the statement in good faith. It is left for those in power to work harder to give us a better Nigeria.

“Some people say he should apologize, for what? Those who criticize us want the best out of us. Davido speaks for other Nigerians who cannot feed.”

Share

Please follow and like us: