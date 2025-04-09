Kanayo Celebrates Daughter On 25th Birthday

Share

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has taken to his social media page to celebrate his daughter on her 25th birthday with a warning note.

The renowned actor in his congratulatory message to his daughter, urged her to either get married, complete her PhD or leave his house as an adult when she clocks 27 years.

He, however, recounted how she always used to fight him for always traveling a lot for movie sets, expressing joy that he is still active and relevant in the entertainment space.

“My dear daughter, Uloaku ( Bank/house of wealth) CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR 25th birthday.

“From little Valerie to a prospective Madam Uloaku. As I told you this morning while praying for you, it should be a day of SOBER REFLECTIONS, THINGS TO COPY THINGS TO PASTE. THINGS TO DELETE. “What realities there are and the facade of things thereof, “Your issue with me has always been you are always traveling, hardly at home. Uloaku, GOOD ACTORS travel, always on the move because they are always HIRED. Thank God I am still VERY ACTIVE and relevant. Try and tolerate me. “In all these, please ensure that before 2027, you are either walking DOWN THE AISLE, GOING FOR YOUR PhD, or walking out of my house. Simpliciter. Ka Chukwu Okike Abiama gozierem Uloaku.”

