Kana: Safety, Efficient Air Navigation Pivotal To Economic Development

The newly appointed Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, has commended the critical role played by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) in ensuring the safety and efficiency of air navigation in the country.

Describing it as very strategic and pivotal in the nation’s economic development, even as he eulogised the staff of the agency for their teamwork, dedication and commitment towards achieving organisational objectives, he said that their collective performance was exemplary and deserving of emulation.

He charged the agency’s staff to remain committed to teamwork, emphasising its role in achieving collective goals.

“Teamwork is the foundation of success, and your dedication will continue to propel NAMA to greater heights,” he stated.

Kana, who made these remarks during a working tour of the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja, noted that NAMA’s vision to be a leading air navigation service provider in the world aligned with the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo’s strategic goals for the aviation sector, which were also in sync with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate to elevate the aviation industry.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by the fluctuating dollar exchange rate, the Permanent Secretary reiterated government’s commitment to addressing funding challenges in the sector and pledged to collaborate with the Minister to secure the necessary funding to support the agency’s projects.

The Managing Director/ Chief Executive of NAMA, Engr Ahmed Umar Farouk, expressed gratitude for the Permanent Secretary’s visit, acknowledging the significance of his taking time to tour all the offices at the headquarters of the agency, which he described as the “heart of the aviation industry,” emphasising that safety remains sacrosanct in NAMA’s operations.

He highlighted some of the organisation’s challenges, including funding for critical navigational infrastructure, stating that some of the agency’s projects were currently 50 per cent completed.

At the same time, efforts were being made to source more funding. The NAMA MD, however, expressed confidence in the collaborative efforts of the Permanent Secretary and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development to ensure the successful completion of the projects.

Farouk also revealed plans by the agency to commence work on the building of its corporate headquarters at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, with the groundbreaking ceremony for the project to be performed by the Minister.

