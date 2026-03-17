Kampala Convention: Tinubu Has Restored IDPs’ Rights – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has commended President Bola Tinubu for signing the Kampala Convention Domestication Act into law.

He described it as a significant step towards restoring the dignity of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and upholding their welfare.

Kalu gave the commendation on Tuesday when he received the delegation of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Nigeria, led by Doris El Doueihy, in Abuja.

The deputy speaker also expressed gratitude to the Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Lateef Fagbemi, for his role in the domestication process.

He added that the Act will be domesticated at the state level for easy implementation.

Kalu said: “You can sign bills that have to do with the electoral act, you will benefit from it. You can sign bills that have to do with maybe the environment, and you benefit from it.

“But when you sign a bill that has to do with people who may not give you back anything, then it means that you are wearing the face of humanity in your leadership.

“And for that, I want to congratulate the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for being selfless, for setting the right step forward for other African countries who are still sitting on the fence to hop in. And you know, they were waiting for us.

“I must thank the Attorney General of the Federation. I have thanked him privately, and I want to thank him publicly, because the president also pushed it to him to do his analysis of my proposition with regard to this domestication happening, and how healthy it is going to be for the country.

“And that is how the President operates. He doesn’t just put his signature on bills. He goes through the whole nine yards of scrutiny. And you need to read the wording of the letter of the Attorney General of the Federation, who is a seasoned lawyer himself, and his words brought me comfort that the nation is actually interested in the leadership that has a human face.”

Kalu noted that the signing of the Act has set an example for other African countries and will catalyse them to domesticate the Act to address IDP challenges.

“Most African countries have been waiting for Nigeria to have a buy-in into this, and now that we have done that, I can assure you that a lot of African countries will come on board to embrace this shield.

“We have given a legal shield for the rights, for the dignity, for the welfare of these people, because they are persons, even though they are displaced, they are citizens, even though they are displaced. And so when you visit the camp and see what they go through, you begin to question.

“They didn’t bring this upon themselves. What is their protection? That was the reason for the Kambala convention, and now that we have domesticated it, the law has become alive in our country for them to be protected in their rights, in their dignity and in their welfare. And when you talk about this, domestication is not going to end at the federal level.

“We are setting up mechanisms to make sure that the States will domesticate this particular convention in their various codified laws”.

Kalu also called on government agencies to ensure their budgets reflect the needs of the IDPs, emphasising implementation and impact-driven action.

Earlier, the leader of the ICRC delegation, Doris El Doueihy, said Nigeria is on the right track with the domestication of the Act.

“We are here to celebrate with you, but we started celebrating a while ago. I have been in Nigeria for over a year. This has been ongoing for years. Since I arrived, I heard that you’re the main driver of the efforts to reach domestication. Thank you so much.