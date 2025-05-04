Kamo State, Wife Announce Arrival Of First Child

Share

Nigerian content creator, Kamo State and his wife, Esther Olamide, have taken to their social media page to announce the arrival of their first child.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the couple tied the knot in a star-studded traditional wedding, following their engagement in September 2024.

Months after their wedding, Kamo took to his Instagram page in a post to announce the newest addition, revealing details about their little bundle of joy.

In his post, Kamo revealed that his baby’s arrival was in April 2025, describing the newborn as a precious gift and kept the gender undisclosed.

The post reads, “Last month (April 2025) God gave us this precious gift. My wife did the hardest job and now we have the greatest gift ”.

