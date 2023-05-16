New Telegraph

Kamilu Reveals Murphy Afolabi Foresee His Death

Popular Yoruba actor, Adekola Tijani, better known as Kamilu, has revealed that his late colleague, Murphy Afolabi, predicted his own death during a conversation he had with him about 30 minutes before his demise.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Nollywood actor, Murphy Afolabi died from injuries sustained from falling in his bathroom on Sunday, May 14 just a few days after his birthday.

While Adekola Tijani was speaking with GoldMyne TV on the sideline of his burial on Monday, he revealed that the late actor died when he was being rushed to the hospital.

According to him, “We still spoke yesterday, we spoke around 9:30 and he fell around 10 am. I was called immediately and we drove him to the hospital but he died before we got to the hospital.”

He explained further, “Yesterday, he sent money for a contribution we always do on Sundays, he sent it early and I questioned his choice to send it early. His response was “we don’t know what will happen the next day or in the next minute.”

Tijani claimed he didn’t know his friend was bidding him farewell with his strange acts before his demise.

