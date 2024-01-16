Kambari Assumes Duty, Pledges Commitment To Deliver Minsitry’s Mandate

The newly deployed Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Environment, Mahmud Adam Kambari has assured the Federal Government of his loyalty and commitment to the nation while counting on the support and cooperation of the Management and staff to effectively deliver on the mandate of the Ministry.

Kambari stated this on Tuesday when he assumed duty in Abuja.

“I sincerely pledge my absolute loyalty and commitment to our fatherland while counting on the support and cooperation of the Management and staff to effectively deliver on the mandate of the Ministry.

He noted that the Ministry has had a rich history of achievements and legacies stressing that he is committed to building upon them.

“I am optimistic that the cordial working relationship I had with the staff and management of the Service Welfare Office in the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation would be the same or even better in the Federal Ministry of Environment.

I will be committed to playing my role in executing the Ministerial Performance Bond for the Presidential Priorities and Deliverables (2023-2027) signed with Mr. President as well as ensuring the alignment of the activities of the Ministry with the 6 Pillars of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan 2021-2025 (FCSSIP25) for high impact performance.

“This will entail a strong commitment to drive the full realization of the Digitization Policy of Government (Electronic Content Management System), the Human Resource Component of the IPPIS, Capacity Building/Talent Management, Performance Management, Innovation and Staff Welfare”.

He said he would engage with each Department and agency under the Ministry to gain a deeper understanding of the operations, challenges and opportunities.

“I am committed to fostering an environment that encourages open communication, where every staff feels heard and valued. I will welcome suggestions and advice on how to move the Ministry forward as we constructively engage with our strategic partners and critical stakeholders locally and internationally towards fulfilling the mandate of the Ministry”.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for the trust and confidence bestowed on him to take on this assignment as Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.