Kamaru Usman to Fight Chimaev October 21

Nigerian Mixed Martial Artist, Kamaru Usman will be making a return to the ring after suffering a knockout on August 20 against Britain’s Leon Edwards in the welterweight division.

Usman who is coming as a substitute will face Sweden’s Khamzat Chimaev at the co-main event of UFC 294 scheduled to take place on October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The late substitution was announced by UFC President, Dana White, on the championship’s social media handles Wednesday evening. Usman nicknamed the Nigerian Nightmare, was not originally part of the UFC 294 fight card.

The event was billed to feature Chimaev against Brazil’s Paulo Costa. Following tests conducted on the fighters ahead of the Abu Dhabi showdown, Costa was deemed ineligible to compete due to an elbow injury.