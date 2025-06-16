Kamaru In Tears After Winning First UFC Bout Since 2021

Share

Kamaru Usman fought back tears as he stood in the centre of the Octagon yesterday morning, finally back in the win column after nearly three years.

The former UFC welterweight champion broke a three-fight losing streak with a unanimous decision victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Fight Night in Atlanta.

It was Usman’s first win since November 2021, and a performance that silenced doubts about whether “The Nigerian Nightmare” still had what it takes. “It’s been a while,” Usman said in an emotional post-fight interview.

“I needed to get that monkey off my back. I know I’m still able to do this at the highest level. … I expected him to be really tough, which he was. He’s a very talented guy. I show love and respect to all of these guys because I know what it takes to work and get here.”

At 38, Usman returned from a 20-month layoff and looked like his old dominant self, using his trademark wrestling to control Buckley through most of the five-round main event at State Farm Arena.

