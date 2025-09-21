Kamarawa To Provide Fuel For Patrol Vehicles On Gundumi-Sokoto Route

The Chairman of Isa Local Government Council, Shareef Abubakar Kamarawa, has announced plans to provide fuel for security patrol vehicles to ensure safe passage for residents along the Gundumi-Sokoto forest route.

The initiative is aimed at enabling residents to continue their trading activities and official transactions in Sokoto without fear of attack, amid persistent security challenges in the area.

Kamarawa explained that the decision was taken in response to years of bandit attacks that had restricted movement and forced travelers to take longer, less secure routes. He noted that the measure complements Governor Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto’s broader security strategies across the state.

“As the government continues to roll out critical measures to strengthen security, we must also step in to support our people directly,” he said.

The chairman also appealed to the Isa branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to reduce transport fares, stressing that passengers no longer need to take the longer detour through Goronyo and Sabon Birni to reach Sokoto, now that patrols will be securing the direct route.

Residents have commended the effort, describing it as a relief for business and social activities in the region. They also expressed gratitude to the Sokoto State Government, under Governor Ahmad Aliyu, for ongoing development projects in the local government.

Despite the intervention, locals noted that security concerns remain pressing, with nearly every household in Isa hosting internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled repeated bandit attacks in surrounding villages.