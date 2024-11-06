Kamala Harris Will Not Speak To Supporters Until Thursday – Campaign Office

Share

Vice President and Democratic candidate in the just concluded United States (US) presidential election, Kamala Harris’ Campaign Office has said she will not address her supporters on election night.

Harris’ campaign chairperson made this known on Wednesday as the path to the White House narrowed for her.

“We still have votes to count. We still have states that have not been called yet,’’ Harris campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond said in the early hours of Wednesday.

“We will continue overnight to fight to make sure that every vote is counted.

“That every voice has spoken. So you won’t hear from the vice president tonight. But you will hear from her tomorrow,’’ he added.

The Republican presidential candidate, Donald Trump, is heading towards victory as the polling stations have been declared closed.

The winner of the presidential election has not yet been decided, although two major battleground states have been called for Trump.

Trump has already addressed his supporters, thanking them for their support during and after the campaign.

