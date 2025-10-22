The former United States (US) Vice President, Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced that she will be in conversation with Nigerian author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie at the London Literature Festival on Thursday, as part of her ongoing ‘107 Days’ book tour.

In a post shared on X, Harris wrote that she anticipates her conversation with the Nigerian author.

“I look forward to being in conversation with Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie on Thursday as part of the London Literature Festival,” Harris tweeted.

The London stop, already marked sold out, is one of several appearances on the ‘107 Days’ book tour, which began shortly after the book’s release on September 23, 2025.

In an earlier statement on the book’s official website, Harris said writing 107 Days “felt like living the campaign in reverse, rewinding each moment and experiencing it all over again.”

She described the book as “a candid and personal account of my journey, the shortest presidential campaign in modern history.”

Harris’ book reflects on her brief but intense presidential campaign, offering readers an insider view of the challenges, lessons, and emotions behind the scenes.

As part of her ongoing tour, the Vice President has already appeared in several U.S. cities alongside notable figures such as comedian Roy Wood Jr., media personality Charlamagne Tha God, cultural commentator Lynae Vanee, and writer Don Staley.

The ‘107 Days’ conversation with Chimamanda Adichie is scheduled for Thursday, October 23, at the London Literature Festival, in partnership with Foyles.