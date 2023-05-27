It is reported that AC Milan have reached an agreement with Japanese international, Daichi Kamada and should soon be wearing red and black next season.

As reported by Tuttosport on Saturday morning, Milan have been in talks with the entourage of Kamada for some time now.

The player recently said yes to a contract worth around €3 million per year for 3-4 years.

The final go-ahead is still needed from Paolo Maldini and Ricky Massara, who simultaneously are focused on the season finale with just two games left, with the top-four race not officially decided yet.

The feeling is that Milan will sign the player in the end, anyway.

Kamada has made 45 appearances for Frankfurt this season and he has found the back of the net 16 times, as well as assisting six goals.

Being a very flexible midfielder, he’s the perfect reinforcement for Stefano Pioli’s side.