KAM Holding GMD Felicitates Emir Of Ilorin On 85th Birthday

Share

The Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Ltd, Kamoru Yusuf, has extended warm congratulations to the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message, Yusuf described the Emir as a symbol of hope and development whose reign has ushered in remarkable progress for both the Ilorin Emirate and Kwara State at large.

“It is heartening that Allah has preserved Your Highness for us to cover this mileage with a truckload of accomplishments in all spheres of human endeavour,” Yusuf stated.

Reflecting on the transformation of Ilorin under the Emir’s leadership, the business magnate praised Sulu-Gambari’s pragmatic and visionary approach, which he said has elevated the city into a thriving cosmopolitan hub.

“No doubt, Ilorin has grown to be a cosmopolitan city during your reign, and this is an attestation to Your Highness’s pragmatic leadership. With the level of growth and development in Ilorin among its contemporaries, I am of implicit confidence that what has been achieved is just a precursor for more goodies in the offing,” he added.

Yusuf, on behalf of his family, management, and staff of KAM Holding Limited, wished the Emir continued good health and longevity.

Share