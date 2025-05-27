KAM Holding Boss Hails Kwara Gov’s Mother At 95

Share

The Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Limited, Dr. Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf, has congratulated Hajia Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, mother of the Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on her 95th birthday.

Dr. Yusuf commended Hajia AbdulRazaq for her lifelong philanthropic efforts, describing her legacy of kindness and human empowerment as enduring and deeply impactful across generations.

In a congratulatory message titled “Celebrating a Unique Mother at 95” and issued in Ilorin, the KAM Holding boss described the matriarch of the AbdulRazaq family as a legendary figure whose influence continues to resonate across Kwara State and beyond.

“On behalf of the Group Managing Director, the Vice Chairman, and the entire management and staff of KAM Holding Limited, we celebrate our unique mother, the Matriarch of the AbdulRazaq dynasty and mother of our amiable Governor, Hajia Raliat Amope AbdulRazaq, on the occasion of her 95th birthday.

“Your existence is legendary, and your impact in Kwara and beyond is generational. Your signature of goodness and human empowerment has spanned years, with clear evidence in the numerous lives you have touched.

“Mama, as you are fondly and admirably called, we are proud to join millions of well-wishers in celebrating you on this special and iconic occasion.

“We pray that Almighty Allah continues to bless you with good health and sound mind to further your many noble initiatives,” Yusuf stated.

Hajia AbdulRazaq is the founder of the Raliat Islamic Foundation and is widely revered for her contributions to social development and community empowerment.

Share