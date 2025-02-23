KAM GMD Commiserates With Emir Of Ilorin Over Balogun Ajikobi’s Death

Share

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of KAM Holding Limited, Kamoru Ibitoye Yusuf has condoled with the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, over the passing of the Emirate’s kingmakers and Balogun Ajikobi, Alhaji Isiaka Yusuf Okunrinjeje, whose death occurred on Sunday after a brief illness.

Kamoru in a statement in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, described the highly revered First Class Chief in the Emirate as a leader whose invaluable contributions to both his area of jurisdiction and the entire Ilorin Emirate can’t be overlooked.

While acknowledging the various contributions of the late 12th Balogun Ajikobi, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, further highlighted his remarkable posture as a dependable statesman who proudly projected the beauty, culture, and virtues of the Ilorin Emirate at all times.

The leading steel manufacturer in Nigeria prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljanat Firdaus and grant family members and the loved ones he left behind the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Dr Yusuf urged the Emir and the entire people of the Emirate to take solace in the fact that the late Balogun Ajikobi lived a life worthy of emulation and left behind a legacy that would continue to inspire and guide future generations.

