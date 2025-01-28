Kalu’s Trip To UK: A Masterstroke In Strategic International Dialogue 

Share

In the last week, the media space have been awash with news of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu engaged in a series of activities in the United Kingdom.

Keen watchers of unfolding socio-political developments will no doubt admire the dexterity of Kalu in representing Nigeria so elegantly at the global stage.

Kalu’s mission to the United Kingdom, tagged: UK-Nigeria Strategic Legislative Dialogue, was an opportunity to engage in interactions with various layers of the United Kingdom socio-political actors and explore opportunities for further mutually beneficial cooperation and bilateral engagements.

From the Lancaster House, Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office of Lord Collins of Highbury, the United Kingdom Minister for African Affairs, to Westminster to meet with Members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association led by Hon. Kate Osamor, to Oxford and other places visited, Kalu wore the Nigerian flag proudly and projected the country in positive image to the admiration of his hosts.

The remarkable thing about Kalu’s visit is that not only did he use the occasion of his several engagements to champion support for the Legislature in Nigeria where he is a presiding officer, he also brought to the front burner, critical reforms embarked upon by the Executive Arm of Government and even the Legislature.

No wonder Kalu’s favourite quote is “though we are three arms of government, we are one government and we must work together to project the image of our beloved country at every given opportunity”.

Indeed, Kalu proved that the three arms of government were one government when he used the opportunity of his visit to the United Kingdom to bring his hosts up to date on developments across the various arms of government in Nigeria.

During his meeting with Lord Collins, Kalu emphasized the importance of collaboration between the two countries on a number of fronts.

He commended the diplomatic ties between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, highlighting the potential for deepened economic relationships.

Referencing the partnership between Nigeria and the UK as a testament to shared values and mutual interests, Kalu added that by deepening collaboration across various sectors, both countries will unlock the opportunities for sustainable growth and development.

He said: “The UK-Nigeria Strategic Partnership establishes a comprehensive framework for deepening bilateral relations and achieving shared objectives.

Through the Enhanced Trade and Investment Partnership (ETIP), both nations will drive mutual economic growth by addressing market barriers, boosting two-way trade, and fostering sustainable investments in manufacturing, agriculture, and energy”.

According to Kalu, “the United Kingdom could do more with Nigeria considering our history. Increase the frequency of trade missions to Nigeria like other nations because various opportunities are there beyond oil and gas”, he said.

The Deputy Speaker also informed his host about his intervention in the security circles especially in the South-East to arrest the escalating insecurity situation. He said that the security situation in Nigeria required various interventions to resolve it.

Kalu said: “I adopted the non-kinetic model in the South-East Nigeria where the civil war left marks that birthed conflicts and agitations which the barrels of guns over the years in form of military intervention failed to heal. Peace in South East Project- PISE-P-, an initiative I birthed, became the new platforms for intervention”.

Responding to Kalu, Lord Collins who intoned that “I think your approach is the correct one. The focus on peace, progress, is key. What you’re advocating is absolutely right”, Kalu said that the intervention was necessary to help to restore peace in the South East.

Kalu also disclosed that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, a UK citizen, had also subscribed to peace. Kalu, however stated, that efforts were being made to release him from detention.

“In order to achieve the peace we are looking for in the South Eastern region, we have to bring Nnamdi Kanu out of incarceration because a lot of criminals are leveraging his incarceration as a reason to commit various heinous crimes and we cannot continue to allow that.

“While he is in court, what some of us have done has been to look for a political approach towards the resolution of the problem by appealing to Mr. President because you cannot coarse a President.

You cannot force him. We want to use that approach to achieve peace in that area and the President that we have, is a listening President. He is not averse to it.

“He is opening up lines for conversations.

We are having the conversations and he is watching and getting advice on how to go about it. I am one of those who approached the President for Nnamdi Kanu’s release. I am from the region and I know what that would do for my region. I believe the matter will soon be resolved”.

From Lancaster House, Office of the Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office, Kalu moved to Westminster, housing the British Parliament where he met with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) led by Hon. Kate Osamor. At the meeting, Kalu reiterated his call for the United Kingdom to continue supporting the advancement of democracy in Nigeria.

Other Members of the United Kingdom Parliament at the Westminster meeting with Kalu and his colleagues included Rt. Hon. David Mundell, MP, Member, House of Commons, Dr. Betty Cooper, MP, Member, House of Commons and Lord Oates, Member, House of Lords.

Also in the course of the trip to the United Kingdom, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives held an interaction with a select group of scholars and investors in Oxford where he highlighted developments in Nigeria.

On the removal of fuel subsidy, Kalu informed the audience that the policy has yielded significant economic benefits for Nigeria, with the government saving $10 billion. Kalu emphasized that the subsidy removal has enabled the government to redirect funds to critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Kalu used the various engagements he had in the United Kingdom to highlight other key achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s All Progressive Congress- led administration noting that the administration had recorded a 3.19% increase in Nigeria’s GDP in Q2 2024.

He added that the government’s efforts to promote economic growth and development have also led to a significant increase in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with Nigeria attracting $6.4 billion in FDI in 2024.

The Deputy Speaker further noted that the Tinubu administration has made significant strides in the areas of politics, security, tax reforms, economy and development which reflected the Legislative Agenda of the 10th House of Representatives, highlighting the need for further strengthening of democratic institutions through legislative reforms.

On security, Kalu noted a 47% reduction in incidents of banditry in the North-West between Q2 2023 and Q4 2024. He revealed that collaborative operations between the Nigerian Armed Forces and regional counterparts have resulted in the capture of over 1,500 insurgents in the Lake Chad Basin.

In the development sector, the Deputy Speaker said that government has launched various initiatives aimed at promoting technological advancement and innovation. He revealed that the National Digital Economy Policy (2023-2030) aims to increase internet penetration from 49% to 70% by 2027 adding that the launch of the Nigeria Start-Up Act has also spurred tech innovation, securing over £300 million in venture capital funding in 2024.

Kalu said that more economic opportunities abound in Nigeria for investors, asking investors in the United Kingdom to consider Nigeria as a viable business destination. He also called for international collaborations to strengthen socio-economic advancements in Nigeria.

He said: “The fulcrum of our democracy is the legislature. If you support the legislature, you’re supporting democracy. What the current administration has done is to support the legislature fully well to make sure that our representation in our various constituencies are visible.

The visibility of our legislative interventions is more in our rural areas. The present administration’s objective is made visible because our legislative agenda is in sync with the President’s objectives.

Accompanied by some members of the House of Representatives including Hon. Chris Nkwonta, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe and Hon. Ibe Okwara, the Deputy Speaker’s various engagements focused on key areas of politics, security, economy and development in Nigeria and ensured that every fora was an avenue to market Nigeria positively.

From London, the Deputy Speaker moved to Oxford where he partook in a series of activities to honour Arunma Oteh, former Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), on her 60th birthday.

Speaking during the official launch of her new book titled ‘All Hands On Deck’, Kalu said that the former SEC DG, who is currently an Executive-in-Residence at Said Business School, Oxford University, was a role model worthy of emulation for her outstanding life of service.

The Deputy Speaker said that it was the achievements of women like Oteh, who is also one of his constituents from Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State, inspired him to sponsor a number of Bills in Parliament to support the women-folk and guarantee their greater representation in the Nigerian socio-political space.

“From all the work she has done in the public and private space, she has stamped her name indelibly in the annals of history. Arunma is a role model and proof that with diligence, excellence, application of God-given talents and perseverance, the top is just but a starting point.”

Dignitaries that were at Oxford to honour Arunma Oteh with whom Kalu held interactions include Presidents of African Development Bank (AfDB), Akin Adeshina and African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIM Bank), Prof. Benedict Orama, former Ministers of Finance, Olusegun Aganga and Kemi Adeosun, former Central Bank Governor and Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, Captains of Industry including, chairman of SEPLAT, Dr. A.B.C Orjiako and Chairperson of Britannia-U, Mrs. Uju Ifejika; President of Nigerian Exchange Group, Dr. Umaru Kwaranga, Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tim Agada, former Deputy Governors of the Central Bank of Nigera Aisha Ahmad and Prof. Kingsley Muoghalu, Chairman of Access Bank, Aigboje Aig-Imokhuede, National Leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG)in the United Kingdom, Pastor Agu Irukwu and many others.

By and large, Kalu’s trip to the United Kingdom has proven, as the Gen Zees would say, a hit back to back. The keen interest shown by global players in developments in Nigeria highlights the imperative for more officials of Government to provide information on the policies of Government and how they are impacting the people.

It is also commendable that Kalu is promoting cooperation among the various arms of Government while upholding the sacrosanct tenets of separation of powers. According to Kalu, “the Executive and Legislature must not always be seen to be at loggerheads to show that they are independent.

Once priorities align for the ultimate objective, which is the betterment of the lives of the citizenry, the arms of government can work together”.

Kudos must therefore go to Kalu for his sterling representation of Nigeria on the global stage as we look forward to the gains of his visit.

Salim, a Political Scientist, writes from Abuja.

