Kalu’s Retrial, Politically Motivated

On Wednesday, 6th March 2024, the Court of Appeal restricted the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) from re-trying the former Governor of Abia State (1999-2007), Kalu, Orji Uzor. This was against the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, stopping it from reopening the trial of Kalu and his business, SLOK Nigeria Limited regarding money laundry charges filed by EFCC.

Those rejoicing over the case should not rejoice, because it is a politically motivated case. Kalu started business in Maiduguri, expanded to Lagos, and Southeast, and spread across Nigeria and different parts of West Africa. In 1986, Kalu was given an award by the Federal government led by former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as the Young Business Man of the Year, which is no small achievement.

In 1998, Kalu, now a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria came with so much money into Abia state politics. He was heavily loaded as a business mogul who had $ 4 billion in his balance sheet. Kalu had the highest shipping yard in Malaysia and many other countries.

Kalu started from the humble beginning of transporting palm oil from the East to the North, from the meagre sum of $35 his impeccable Mother, Chief Mrs Eunice Kalu lent him. Kalu expanded to sell furniture, crude oil, shipping, arms and ammunition, and household groceries.

Kalu became an international household brand known by international governments. He made a name for himself, before venturing into politics.

Those fighting relentlessly to dent the name of the former Chief Whip of the 9th Senate, Kalu, could not boast of 20,000 Naira in their bank accounts in 1999. They have through dubious means amassed inexplicable wealth for themselves, yet they are walking free in Nigeria.

Most of those behind this politically engineered retrial of an innocent man, Kalu, who was unanimously exonerated by 19 witnesses in court. These 19 witnesses never mentioned his name in court.

Most of these wolves in sheep’s clothing were brought up by Kalu in 1998. Kalu virtually made all of them because Kalu came as a “big boy” in the 90s and paid all their bills.

You will recall that before the formation of PDP in 1998, by the former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, and some other prominent stakeholders, Kalu was solely responsible for the bills of PDP. After each meeting, Kalu took care of the bills.

Kalu singlehandedly sponsored the PDP, gave PDP 500,000,000 million to run the party, and also gave 200,000,000 million to Olusegun Obasanjo as the then PDP presidential candidate.

It would be gross witch-hunting to say that a man of such business acumen and standard, an international figure who made other billionaires via his business prowess will be wrongly accused of money laundering.

Those championing this act of wickedness are advised to refrain from such inhumane treatment and face the realities confronting the country. They should note that they can’t stop a man whom God has blessed. Rather they should look for better ways of making the country better.