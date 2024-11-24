Kalu’s Peace Fund Donates Cash, Food To Fallen Heroes’ Families In Enugu, Ebonyi

Share

The Peace Fund Committee for Victims of Insecurity, established by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has made a cash donation of N1 million each to the families of victims of insecurity in Enugu and Ebonyi States.

This is in continuation of its mission of bringing relief to victims of insecurity in Nigeria.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of the Fund Committee, Sam Hart on Sunday stated that Enugu outreach event held at the Nigerian Police Officers Mess where the Chairman of the Fund, Chief Daniel Akwari, emphasized the initiative’s purpose.

He explained that the Peace Fund, an arm of the Peace in the South-East Project (PISE-P), was created by Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu to support families of security officers affected by Nigeria’s insecurity crisis, especially in the South-East.

Akwari highlighted the Peace Fund’s commitment to non-kinetic solutions in addressing insecurity in the region.

Similarly, the Secretary of the Fund Committee, Mary Ikoku, stressed that the mission goes beyond financial support to include psycho-social care, ensuring the emotional well-being of victims’ families.

Representing the Enugu State Police Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Administration), Islani Okereke commended the Peace Fund Committee for the kind gestures.

He described the mission as complementary to the Nigerian Police High Command’s efforts to support bereaved families, expressing deep gratitude to the Deputy Speaker and his team.

In their responses, the beneficiaries in Enugu, including Nkasiobi Jennifer, Agnes Edet Essang, and Nwoga Blessing, expressed heartfelt appreciation, saying the initiative had wiped away their tears.

The Committee also proceeded to Ebonyi State, where they were hosted at the Nigerian Police Command Headquarters in Abakaliki.

Represented by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Mohammed, the Ebonyi State Commissioner of Police, Anthonia Adaku Uche-Anya, welcomed the outreach, expressing gratitude to Kalu for helping to provide succour to the families.

Beneficiaries such as Ekuma Blessing, Mrs. Ona Esther, and Egede Praise received financial aid and relief materials, expressing their profound gratitude.

The Committee announced that Anambra State is the next destination for the outreach, with plans to extend the initiative to other regions of Nigeria severely impacted by insecurity.

It will be recalled that in June this year, the Deputy Speaker inaugurated the seven-member Peace Fund Committee to raise financial assistance for victims of insecurity nationwide on the heels of the brutal murder of two military personnel in Aba, Abia State.

Leading a condolence visit of PISE-P to the families of the soldiers killed at the 144 Battalion Headquarters in Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, Kalu subsequently made a personal donation of N10 million to start off the Fund.

The Deputy Speaker later tasked the Committee on gathering accurate demographic data of affected families and engaging individuals, corporate organisations, and agencies to support the Fund.

“Remembering the widows and family members of our fallen heroes in the security forces will make them proud that their husbands did not labor in vain and motivate those still serving to give their all,” Kalu said.

It would be recalled that the Fund Committee penultimate week visited Abia and Imo states where a total of 24 families of slain policemen received financial aid and relief materials.

