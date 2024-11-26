Kalu’s Peace Fund Disburses N37m, Food To Security Operatives

Share

Forty-one families of security operatives who fell victim to insecurity in the Southeast region have received a total of N37 million in cash gifts and relief materials of several bags of rice and other food items from the Peace Fund Committee.

The committee is an offshoot of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu’s Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), which aims to restore peace in the region through non-violent means.

Rounding off its visit to Anambra state, the Peace Fund also distributed cash and food items to the families of 6 slain policemen, with each of the families receiving N1 million.

A policeman, Inspector Sunday Eze who was injured in the line of duty also received from the Fund N200,000 to cover his hospital bills.

The recipients of the Peace Fund outreach in Anambra State, including Susan Nse Udo, Ebele Kalu Ngozi, Umew Amarachi, Ani Chinenye Anthonia, Ocheji Clement and Charity Orhue also expressed their heartfelt appreciation to the deputy speaker and the Peace Fund, noting that the gift will go a long way in assuaging their suffering.

Speaking at the Anambra State Police Command Headquarters, Amawbia, the venue of the outreach, the Chairman of the Fund, Chief Daniel Akwari noted that the Peace Fund was set up by the Deputy Speaker to provide succour to families left behind by security officers.

Also speaking at the event, the Secretary of the Fund, Mary Ikoku, commiserated with the widows, stating that although no amount of money would be enough to replace their husbands, the Peace Fund has come to help alleviate their plights.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, expressed gratitude to the Deputy Speaker and the Peace Fund team for remembering the families of slain policemen in the State.

He called on other well-meaning individuals to emulate the Peace Fund in providing succour to families.

Similarly, the state Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor who commended Kalu for the initiative noted that the activities of the Peace Fund were in line with the objective of the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo who is doing a lot to ensure peace and security in the State.

In a statement, the Publicity Secretary of the Peace Fund, Sam Hart hinted that having covered the entire South East region, the Fund is set to proceed to other parts of the country ravaged by insecurity.

He also solicited the support of well-spirited Nigerians to reach other areas.

The Fund Committee was launched after the brutal murder of two soldiers in Aba, Abia State mid 2024 and has since visited Abia, Imo, Enugu, and Ebonyi States in the region, providing support to families affected by insecurity.

It will be recalled that Kalu had at the time after his condolence visit to 144 Battalion Headquarters in Asa, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State donated N10 million to families of the soldiers.

