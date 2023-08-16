Kalu’s Constituency projects unprecedented in Abia North

The quality and scope of projects attracted by the senator representing Abia North, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, have been described as unprecedented in the annals of legislative representation in the senatorial district. Community leaders in Nkpa, a community in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, commended the rural developmental strides of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, during the 2023 August meeting, saying the lawmaker had continued to deliver on his campaign promises with unflagging commitment and fervour.

The President-General of Nkpa Development Union, Rev Dr Emmanuel Nwaji had, while appreciating Senator Kalu for the distribution of educational materials to over 12 schools of the clan, said prior to Kalu’s emergence as the senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, the community had not seen a lawmaker executing projects. He expressed the gratitude to the former Abia State governor for the numerous dividends of democracy attracted by him to the community, including provision of transformers, solar street lights, boreholes, and road constructions, adding that the projects were bound to engender unprecedented economic and social development in the area.

Nwaji pledged “total” support of the community to the lawmaker, adding that the indigenes were prepared to take all necessary measures to ensure Kalu’s success as the senator representing Abia North. Also, a resident of Nkpa Ukwu, Mrs Precious Nmereole, said some of Kalu’s projects have triggered economic development of the area. “We thank Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for being a loving leader and father. When he was governor of Abia State our children enjoyed free education.

Today, he is reconstructing our schools, giving our children free educational materials, sinking boreholes and reconstructing our roads with solar street lights. These projects have changed our lives. We are grateful to him.”

In his remark, Chief Jonah Ogbonna, a community leader, said the lawmaker had impacted on their lives significantly. “I have had more sales at night because of the street lights from Senator Orji Uzor Kalu. It has also helped our community to be more secure. We appreciate Kalu for this gesture and so many other things he has done for Nkpa.”