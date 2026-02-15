Kalu Woos Enugu Lawmaker To Join APC

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the lawmaker representing Obingwa West Constituency in the Abia State House of Assembly to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

Kalu made the call on Saturday during his visit to the lawmaker’s residence.

He said that the lawmaker’s time in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expired, stressing that it is time for him to join the APC and contribute to the party’s growth and development.

Emphasising that the APC has a bigger room for everyone, the deputy speaker urged the lawmaker to bring his team to join the party.

He urged the people of Obingwa LGA to support the lawmaker and also join the Renewed Hope Partners, a group working to promote President Tinubu’s agenda at the grassroots level.

The deputy speaker’s call comes amid significant growth of the APC in Abia, which recorded a huge number of registered members in the last e-registration exercise of the party.

He said: “My reason for coming here is because I promised my host, Igodo, that I would grace his empowerment programme. But on that day, it was very difficult for me to come because of national assignments. I later called and told him I would still come.

“We have come a long way together. We were local government chairmen at the same time. Some said we were too young at the time, but we persisted and today we are making impacts. I came to congratulate him on the successful outing. I was monitoring virtually and I saw what you did. It was amazing.

“For a House of Assembly member to do what you did, it means you love your constituents. God will reward you. My message to ndi Obingwa is for you to continue supporting him for more democracy dividends.

“Another thing I want to say is this: my brother, we started this journey together before we all went different ways. Igbo people have a saying that ‘united we stand, divided we fall.’ Igodo, your time in PDP has expired. And I know you as a very smart and intelligent person. Staying back in PDP means underdeveloping yourself and the potentials you have. It is about time to join the moving train.

“I have come to invite you to join us and Mr. President in APC. You have tried in PDP. We were all there before we saw light in APC. My brother, I am here today to invite you and your solid team. Come, let’s work together. The room is big enough for everyone and this is the right time to come in. You are a progressive. There is a lot for us to achieve there.

“I want you to join us in Renewed Hope Partners. They are those partnering with Mr. President to project him from the grassroots to the national level. When we harvest young minds like you who are energetic and progressive, we can penetrate deeper into the grassroots.

“They said there is no APC in Abia State, but when our membership results came in, it was huge. I urge ndi Obingwa to come, let’s not be left behind. Let’s all join hands and deliver Mr. President to come back and complete what he has started.”

The deputy speaker also lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s policies and agenda, saying they have positively impacted lives, stressing that the President has shown courage in decision-making.

He emphasised that delivering Abia State for President Tinubu is bigger than his personal political ambitions, urging everyone to join hands to achieve the goal for the country’s continued progress and growth.

In his response, the lawmaker, better known as Erondu, assured the deputy speaker of delivering the President in Abia State, especially in Abia South Senatorial District, saying there is no need for any form of campaigns in the area.