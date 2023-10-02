Kalu, Uzodinma Synergise To Root Out Insecurity In S/East

…as deputy speaker backs Imo gov’s reelection

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has thrown his weight behind the efforts of the southeast governors in rooting out insecurity in the geopolitical zone.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu stated that Kalu made the commitment in Owerri, Imo state on Sunday where he joined the governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma to the thanksgiving service at Catholic Church Assumpta Cathedral to

commemorate the 63rd Independence Day anniversary of Nigeria.

Governor Uzodinma had in his remarks at the service called for forgiveness and reconciliation amongst the people, assuring that insecurity in the State would soon be wiped out.

Speaking afterwards, Kalu acknowledged the efforts of the governor who is also the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum as well as the Chairman, of All Progressives Governors’ Forum, saying Uzodinma has shown visible leadership in the State.

Calling for unity and patience on the part of the people, the deputy speaker revealed that his journey to Owerri was to essentially synergise with the governor amongst others to strengthen measures to effectively tackle the growing security challenges in the South East which he said has been a major concern of the leaders from the region, especially within the fold of the ruling APC.

Kalu also pledged his support to the reelection bid of the governor, stressing that with the people-oriented projects and other laudable programmes seen across the state, Uzodinma’s second term was assured.

The deputy speaker later joined Governor Uzodinma at Ndubuisi Kanu (Heroes) Square, Owerri for the Independence Day Parade.

He also participated in the cutting of the Independence Day cake and the releasing of the pigeons which symbolized unity and peace in the southeast region.