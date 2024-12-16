Kalu, Uzodimma And SEDC

Share

With insecurity bedevilling the South-East GeoPolitical Zone, what the people need at this time is government action. The power show between Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, is a complete and unnecessary distraction.

The South East Development Commission (SEDC) remained in the abandoned list of the Presidential Action Plan until the emergence of Kalu as Deputy Speaker.

By virtue of that position, he is the highest ranking South-Easterner in the Bola Tinubu administration. Credit to Tinubu, he promptly signed the bill establishing the SEDC into law. Past presidents failed to do what Tinubu offered and this he did without looking back.

All those in the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) who claimed to be close to the President were not as push full as Kalu and some of his colleagues in the House of Representatives. Remarkably, the South-East produced five different Senate Presidents during the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo presidency. From Evan Enwerem to Chuba Okadigbo, Anyim Pius Anyim and Adolph Wabara, down to Ken Nnamani, none put up a good fight.

The South-East also produced the longest serving Deputy Senate President in Ike Ekweremadu. In the Federal House, Emeka Ihedioha was Deputy Speaker, a position that helped his standing in Imo State where he later became governor, albeit, briefly.

The SEDC has been in the news lately following appointments into its board. On December 5, Emeka Atuma was announced as the Chairman. Anthony Ugbo, Obinna Obiekweihe and Daniel Ugwuji were nominated as Executive Directors. But within 24 hours after this announcement, a major change was effected.

Emeka Nworgu replaced his namesake, Emeka Atuma as Board Chairman. Stanley Ohajuruka, Toby Okechukwu and Sylvester Okonkwo came on board as new Executive Directors.

There has been unease in some parts of the SouthEast following the changes. This is expected because of political interests. The changes could have had the influence of the Deputy Speaker. There are reports that the Imo State governor feels slighted.

It is worrisome that the once lively region is gradually becoming as quiet as a graveyard, due to insecurity. This should worry the governors

While political leaders have every right to protect their individual interests, we believe that the interest of the people should come first.

The SouthEast is crying for development, therefore, anything that tends to stunt progress should be condemned. Governors in the zone have enough in their treasury to change the narrative. Unfortunately the region is now a mass site of bloodletting.

Criminals seem to have taken over the entire space while governors move about under heavy security, while the people they govern are not safe.

Their budgets should be about agriculture, infrastructure, energy, technology and security. The old Eastern Region was one of the fastest growing economies in the world in the First Republic.

Fortunately, three of the five SouthEast governors were babies during that period. They should bring back the golden years of Dr. Michael Okpara, Premier of the Eastern Region when industries and palm plantations drove the economy.

Okpara was dedicated to his people, paying little attention to himself. The present set of governors must make sacrifices in order to enhance the wellbeing of their citizens. The SEDC should not be an object of attraction to the governors. It is a Federal Government creation.

There are people from the region working assiduously from Abuja to make the desired change. Leading this bunch is Kalu. The governors have enough money to develop the South-East through Federal Allocation that pours in regularly. They just need to sit down and face their states.

While there have been complaints of marginalisation at the centre, the states have not done enough with all the funds from Abuja. The SEDC should be allowed to breathe so that the pathetically neglected SouthEast will bounce back to life. It is worrisome that the once lively region is gradually becoming as quiet as a graveyard, due to insecurity.

This should worry the governors. It is this inability to put heads together that has continued to keep Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in detention. The South-East Governors Forum must get closer to the Deputy Speaker and push a common agenda for Kanu’s freedom.

While Deputy Speaker Kalu continues to work for an active SEDC, the governors should be concerned with service delivery through the local government councils. The South-East remains a huge market of enterprise. This bickering does not benefit the people.

