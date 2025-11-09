Kalu Urges S’East To Support Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the South East region to embrace and support President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, highlighting the administration’s achievements in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, and education.

Kalu made the appeal during the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) at Ukwa West Local Government in Abia State, which also marked the commencement of the initiative across all 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

Addressing a large crowd, he praised the establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC), the recommencement of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail corridor, the construction of gas pipelines, and the distribution of fertilizers and mechanized equipment to farmers.

He noted that the compressed natural gas initiative alone is expected to save ₦2 trillion monthly in fuel imports.

The deputy speaker emphasized the need for the South East to support Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid, citing the administration’s deliberate efforts to promote inclusion, industrialization, and development in the region.

He announced plans to launch Renewed Hope Councils in every local government area to drive grassroots implementation of federal policies and projects.

Kalu outlined key initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda, including the $1 billion SEDC regional asset base, the ₦150 billion South-East Investment Company (SEIC) to fast-track industrialization, the Eastern Rail Line connecting Aba, Onitsha, Enugu, and Nsukka, and the development of the Anambra Gas Basin and associated processing plants.

He further highlighted federal housing projects in Abia, Compressed Natural Gas rollout along major transport routes, allocation of land for large-scale agriculture, and ₦45.6 billion in student loans already disbursed to South East students, with an additional ₦50 billion to follow.

He urged residents to seize these opportunities, work collectively, and support the administration’s vision to transform the South East and contribute to national growth.