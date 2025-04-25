Kalu Urges S’East To Align With Renewed Hope Agenda

Share

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has called on the South East region to decisively align with the central government, emphasizing the strategic importance of regional support for national development and political inclusion.

Kalu made this appeal on Thursday while officially launching the Renewed Hope Partners (RHP) in Umuahia, the capital of Abia State.

The initiative is designed as a multipurpose political vehicle to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027 and to translate federal policy gains into grassroots benefits within the South East.

“As we approach the midpoint of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s tenure, the South East must align decisively with the centre,” Kalu said.

“The Renewed Hope Partners is a formidable platform demonstrating our commitment to translating national achievements into regional progress and securing majority support for President Tinubu in 2027.”

Kalu stressed that RHP would serve as the bridge between national policy successes and local impact, with a focus on transforming federal initiatives into tangible benefits for communities across the region.

“My dear Ndi Igbo, the time for token support has passed,” he declared. “President Tinubu’s leadership has made meaningful progress in economic growth, youth empowerment, and regional development. We must now ensure these gains are reflected electorally.”

As part of its rollout strategy, RHP will establish Renewed Hope Councils in all South East local government areas.

These councils will be integrated with outreach programs of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to implement grassroots campaigns around the administration’s seven-point development agenda.

Key achievements of the Tinubu administration cited by Kalu include; $50.8 billion in proposed foreign investments attracted. ₦9.1 trillion in aggregate national revenue recorded in the first half of 2024.

3.4% GDP growth achieved in 2024. $23.4 billion in foreign remittances received—a 61.1% year-on-year increase. The Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) initiative, projected to save over ₦2 trillion monthly in petrol imports, with one million low-cost conversion kits being distributed. The re-commencement of the Port Harcourt–Maiduguri railway, expected to link Aba and Onitsha to northern markets and unlock ₦50 billion in annual trade throughput.

Kalu also emphasized the importance of the South East Development Commission, which was formally established in July 2024 and has since signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to develop a South East Integrated Development Masterplan.

“Through the SEDC’s Triple-R mandate—Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, and Reintegration—we are witnessing renewed federal commitment to the South East,” he said.

Additional federal initiatives mentioned by the Deputy Speaker include; The nearing completion of 3,112 housing units in Karsana, Abuja.

The construction of estates in all 36 States and six geopolitical zones, expected to deliver over 100,000 homes and generate thousands of construction jobs. Expanded distribution of fertilizers and mechanised farming equipment to enhance agricultural productivity.

Kalu stated further that the Renewed Hope Partners initiative will help entrench the South East in the national conversation, ensuring it is not only a beneficiary of the Tinubu administration’s legacy but also a driver of its continuity.

“With these structures, strategies, and ambassadors embedded into every household conversation, RHP will transform policy victories into electoral success and secure a central role for the South East in Nigeria’s future,” he affirmed.

