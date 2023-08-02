Kalu Urges S/East APC Leaders To Emulate Tinubu Leadership Style

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has urged the leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the southeast to emulate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu whose leadership style has produced more national leaders.

A statement signed by his chief press secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu said Kalu made the appeal, on Wednesday when the APC leaders in Abia led by Senators Chris Adighije and Nkechi Nwogu paid him a courtesy visit in his office.

He said: “These are men and women of capacity that the state and nation needs. I’m most delighted to have you here. The realisation that we are all in this together, whether it’s in success or failure. There’s an Igbo adage, which says

“Onye ahala nwanne ya”. We can’t achieve any major milestone as a people without being together.

“Our nemesis has always come when we believe we could be lone rangers. It doesn’t work, you will agree with me that it has never worked.

“The difference between our leadership and that of people from other jurisdictions, we find it difficult to stick together for a long time.

“That’s what differentiates us from others who are playing politics in other jurisdictions. I’m sure you’re not in doubt, if you are in doubt, check President Tinubu’s team yesterday and today and tell me who has changed. Is it Femi Gbajabiamila, Fashola, I can go on and on, they know what it means to stay together for a long period.

“Does it mean that all of them are saints in politics? Does it mean that nobody is offended in the course of politicking? The answer is no.

“The wisdom that has guided them to achieve what they are achieving today is the same wisdom that made them understand that a house that’s divided itself cannot stand and that progress is found in unity.

“We must therefore continue to push and together we shall overcome. Please push for more unity. I like the way spoke, go into reconciliation, open the windows and doors, let’s embrace people, that’s the spirit of togetherness, the spirit of democracy. With this mindset, I guarantee you, we will achieve a lot soon.”

The deputy speaker continued, “Let me not forget to thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our party leader, who knew the southeast has never had any position among the high-ranking leaders of the country for 8 years, even though the southeast did not give him the greatest votes that will make him give us what we are asking for.

“He was magnanimous enough in victory to consider the South East as a region that needed to be part of the leaders of this country. I also want to thank my mentor in the parliament. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila without him I will not be sitting on this seat today.

“There were so many reasons for me not to be on this seat but like his own mentor, Asiwaju defended him whenever they came to attack him in his absence. Gbajabiamila defended that he was looking for a man that has capacity and content and character out of the southeast, and he saw one in Benjamin Okezie Kalu.

“And I thank my constituents for believing in me and elected me to be back here. If they don’t vote for me from the Bende federal constituency, the nation will not see that there’s a diamond hidden underneath the earth”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the leader of the delegation, Senator Adighije said their mission was to congratulate Kalu and beckoned on him to assume the leadership of the party in the south-south.

He said: “I have come in total support of Abia leaders of thoughts in APC across the entire state. We have come with a heart full of joy to congratulate our special son.

“For me to get out of my place at my age to come and see my son, my special son with an age difference of about 40 years, it means right from home, we are proud of you.

“I want to recall your first day in the House of Reps in June 2019, you didn’t quite settle down and you moved a motion. You didn’t spend 5 minutes and you moved a motion and two weeks later you became a chairman of a committee”.