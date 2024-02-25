Kalu Urges Nigerians To Participate In Ongoing Constitution Review

As the House of Representatives will on Monday inaugurated the constitution review committee, Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu has called on Nigerians to participate fully in the review of the 1999 Constitution to ensure that their views are heard and interests protected.

Kalu also called for the jettisoning of primordial sentiments amongst the major tribes of Igbo, Hausa and Yoruba, stressing that national unity should be given paramount consideration at all times.

The Deputy Speaker made the call when he received a delegation from the Arewa Consultative Progressive Forum, which paid him a courtesy visit over the weekend.

He said: “I am before you today, not just as the deputy speaker, but as a representation of the hopes, dreams, and aspirations of our nation. I hereby reiterate our commitment to fortifying the democratic tenets that bind us together. This commitment is hinged on the principles of equality, justice, and fairness for all, regardless of region, tribe, or religion.

“I urge you today to develop a pan-Nigerian approach in your deliberations and activities. Let your actions and decisions be guided by the national interest. Think Nigeria first! This is not just a call to patriotism, but a call to duty, a call to the service of our nation.

“I urge you today to develop a Nigerian approach in your deliberations and activities.

“Let your actions and decisions be guided by the national interest. Not regional interests. Not religious interests, not tribal interests.

“As we are doing the constitutional review, I want to assure you there is a place for you. You should participate fully to make sure that the interest of the Arewa Consultative Forum is captured in the constitution.”

Kalu reiterated the commitment of the parliament towards framing policies and enacting legislation that will stimulate the economy and encourage national development.

“Our policy statements are a reflection of our collective resolve to redefine our nation’s narrative. We are committed to the implementation of policies that are inclusive, progressive, and people-centred. Policies that will stimulate economic growth, improve social welfare, and encourage national development.

“However, the realization of these policies cannot be achieved without the active participation of our vibrant youth. The youth are the lifeline of our nation, they are the architects of our future”, he said.

Urging the Forum to support the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P), an initiative that calls for the use of non-kinetic measures to restore peace in the southeast region, the Deputy Speaker also agreed to be a part of the Forum.

He told the delegation that a good number of his appointees are from the North, emphasising that such spirit should dominate the polity.

“It is an initiative that will promote all these non-kinetic approaches. It is an initiative that transcends political and tribal lines, focusing on the common goal of ensuring that every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe, religion, or region enjoys the dividends of democracy.

Earlier in his presentation, the national chairman of the Forum, Alhaji Jibrin Balarabe Madobi told the Deputy Speaker that they were attracted by his exceptional and exemplary leadership styles which he said have endeared Nigerians across all walks of life to him.

Madobi also encouraged Kalu to keep up the good work, appealing to him to use his good office to better the lots of the Forum.