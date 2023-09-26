Kalu Urges Muslims To Imbibe Teachings Of Prophet Muhammad

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu has congratulated Muslims all over the world on this year’s celebration of Eid-el-Maulud, which marks the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SWT).

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Levinus Nwabughiogu, Kalu urged Muslims to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad and show love to one another, especially the needy in the society.

The deputy speaker also asked adherents of Islam and indeed, all Nigerians to continue to uphold the values of peace and unity and pray fervently for the progress of the country, assuring that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not fail Nigerians.

Kalu added that “The House of Representatives under the leadership of Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen is working on legislation that will improve the economy and the living conditions of Nigerians”, urging the people not to be weary in their hope for a better future.

The deputy speaker wished all Muslims happy Eid-el-Maulud celebrations.